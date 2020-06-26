Nigerian govt approves third evacuation flight from US

The Federal Government on Friday approved the third phase of evacuation of stranded Nigerians from the United States.

The federal government evacuated 160 Nigerians from the US on May 10 while the second evacuation flight is expected to leave the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, for Lagos on July 3.

The Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, who announced this in a statement, said the third flight, an Ethiopian Airlines, Flight No. ET509, would leave the US on July 17.

According to the consulate, the flight will take off from the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, July 17 and arrive at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, the next day.

The consulate urged the returnees to observe the repatriation protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

It said the returnees must test negative for COVID-19 before departure and would be made to undergo mandatory 14 days self-isolation and take another COVID-19 test upon arrival in Nigeria.

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved a 3rd evacuation flight for stranded Nigerians in the USA, which will be Ethiopian Airlines, Flight No. ET509 scheduled to depart Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, on Friday, July 17, 2020, by 2115hrs and arrive at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, by 1325hrs on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

“Consequently, all prospective evacuees, duly registered with any of the three Nigerian Missions in the USA, should purchase their one-way ticket on Ethiopian Airlines’ website at the cost of $1,250 for Economy and $2,800 for Business Class.”

