Nigerian govt approves use of local language in primary schools

The Federal Government has approved a new National Language Policy which makes local languages a compulsory medium of instruction in primary schools across the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who disclosed to State House correspondent shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, said the policy was necessary to promote the use of indigenous languages.

Adamu decried the extinction of local languages in schools.

He noted that the development of instructional materials and recruitment of qualified teachers would ensure the implementation of the policy.

The minister stressed that the mother tongue to be used in each school would be the dominant language in the community where the facility is located.

