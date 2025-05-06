Nigerian govt arrests 3 for trading in endangered wildlife

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has arrested three persons for trafficking in endangered wildlife species in Abuja.

The NESREA Assistant Director (Press), Nwamaka Ejiofor, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the National Park Service on Tuesday.

The Director listed the suspects as Musa Usman, Samila Abdullahi, and Saidu Jagaban.

Ejiofor said: “The suspects were arrested in different parts of the city for illegal sale of prohibited exotic birds and wild animals contrary to the provisions of the Endangered Species Act.

” Whilst Usman and Abdullahi were found in possession of 15 Senegalese Parrots and 1 African Grey Parrot, Saidu Jagaban was arrested for hawking three dead antelopes.

” The trio are to remain in custody while the investigation continues.”

The Director–General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, reminded Nigerians that trafficking in endangered species remained a crime under Nigerian laws.

Barikor warned that perpetrators would be prosecuted accordingly.

