Nigerian govt asks civil servants to reject Labour strike, be at work | Ripples Nigeria

Civil servants have been warned by the Nigerian government against taking part in the planned nationwide strike by the organised labour.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliate unions said they would by Monday, September 28, embark on an indefinite strike over the recent increase in the prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, the Head of Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, urged civil servants to ignore the strike directive by labour unions and be at work.

She said, “Accordingly, all officers on grade level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are, therefore, enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned officers and ensure strict compliance.”

She reminded the workers that court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court, with suit number, NICN/ABJ/253/2020 and issued on September 24 on the matter, restrained the NLC and TUC from going ahead with any form of strike pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice.

She added, “Sequel to the Labour Unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, Sept. 28, the office of the HOCSF wishes to inform all public servants that the Federal Government team is currently engaging with the labour unions with the view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial actions,” she said.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court, Abuja on Thursday, ruling on ex parte order from a group, Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association, restrained organised labour from embarking on the strike.

The same court, equally on Friday, following an ex parte application by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, issued another order restraining NLC and TUC from going ahead with the planned action.

However, despite the court orders, labour is insisting on proceeding on the strike as scheduled.

