Nigerian govt asks stranded citizens in Turkey to pay $1,300 to be evacuated

In order to be evacuated, Nigerians stranded in Turkey have been asked to pay $1,300 by the Nigerian government.

The Nigerian embassy in Turkey said in a statement it posted on its website that the money was for their one-way flight ticket.

According to the statement, while intending passengers who will choose economy class are to pay $1,300, those for business class will pay $1,800.

Noting that Air Peace had been contracted for the flight scheduled for July 5, the statement said, “Consequently, all prospective evacuees, duly registered with the Embassy, should purchase their own tickets through the account detail detached at the cost of $1,300.00USD for Economy class for adult/child fare and $1,800.00USD for Business Class Passengers.”

It called on all prospective evacuees who have purchased tickets to forward them for confirmation because the flight seats would be booked on a “first come, first served basis.”

The statement further said that only passengers who fully met the test stipulated by the government on COVID-19 would be allowed to board the flight.

It said, “Any intending evacuees without the stipulated test result, or body temperature above 38 degrees centigrade, or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, will not be allowed to check in.”

