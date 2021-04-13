Nigerian govt, ASUP to meet on strike | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt, ASUP to meet on strike
The Federal Government will meet the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) this week in a bid to end the ongoing strike by the union.
The polytechnic lecturers will meet the federal government on Wednesday and Thursday.
ASUP embarked on strike last Tuesday over poor funding of the country’s polytechnics and other major issues.
In notices of meeting sent to ASUP leadership by the Federal Ministry of Education and its Labour and Employment counterpart, the union will meet the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, on Wednesday.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, will lead the federal government team to meet the polytechnic lecturers on Thursday.
The National President of ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday evening.
READ ALSO: ASUP to begin strike over unpaid salary arrears, others
He said: “We have been formally invited for meetings by the government teams. Our demands are clear and we hope the meetings would be fruitful. They have constituted Governing Councils for federal polytechnics and that is okay by us.
“We want things done appropriately and legitimately too. The absence of Governing Councils has made some rectors to become authoritarian and dictators. Also, they must resolve the issue of appointing unqualified persons as rectors. The regulation is clear about who can be appointed a rector.
“The poor funding and criminal neglect of the polytechnic sector should be redressed in the interest of the country.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...