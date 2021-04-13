Nigerian govt, ASUP to meet on strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government will meet the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) this week in a bid to end the ongoing strike by the union.

The polytechnic lecturers will meet the federal government on Wednesday and Thursday.

ASUP embarked on strike last Tuesday over poor funding of the country’s polytechnics and other major issues.

In notices of meeting sent to ASUP leadership by the Federal Ministry of Education and its Labour and Employment counterpart, the union will meet the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, on Wednesday.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, will lead the federal government team to meet the polytechnic lecturers on Thursday.

The National President of ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday evening.

He said: “We have been formally invited for meetings by the government teams. Our demands are clear and we hope the meetings would be fruitful. They have constituted Governing Councils for federal polytechnics and that is okay by us.

“We want things done appropriately and legitimately too. The absence of Governing Councils has made some rectors to become authoritarian and dictators. Also, they must resolve the issue of appointing unqualified persons as rectors. The regulation is clear about who can be appointed a rector.

“The poor funding and criminal neglect of the polytechnic sector should be redressed in the interest of the country.”

