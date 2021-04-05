Nigerian govt, ASUU to meet over strike threat Tuesday | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will meet on Tuesday in Abuja following the union’s threat to resume its suspended strike.

ASUU had last month threatened to embark on a fresh strike over the federal government’s refusal to implement the agreements signed by both parties last year.

The union suspended its nine months strike on December 24 last year after the government agreed to exempt the varsity lecturers from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and increased funding to the universities.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, according to a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Ben Goong, invited the ASUU leadership the emergency meeting designed to nip the strike in the bud.

The statement read: “The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has invited the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to an emergency meeting following the union’s threat to embark on another round of strike.

“The emergency meeting is to hold tomorrow, the 6th of April 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

“The minister, who explained the reason for the emergency meeting, said it is intended to nip the strike in the bud.

“It will be recalled that ASUU has issued a notice of strike over what the union described as the refusal of the government to implement some of the agreements reached with the Federal Government.”

