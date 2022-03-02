Nigerian govt begins evacuation of its citizens trapped in Ukrainian-Russian conflict

Nigerians fleeing Ukraine into neighbouring countries will be evacuated from th region today, according to a statement from the Federal Government.

Amb. Gabriel Aduda, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the evacuation of Nigerians was set to commence from Romania, Poland, and Hungary, via Max Air and Air Peace flights.

“Furtherance to our efforts to evacuate Nigerians from neighbouring countries surrounding Ukraine, we can confirm that chattered flights will depart on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to pick up Nigerian evacuees.

“So far, we have the following records of evacuees received by the Nigerian embassies at Hungary: 650 persons, Poland: 350 persons, Romania: 940 persons, and Slovakia: 150 persons.

“The capacity and routes of the airlines are as follows: Max Air to Romania 560 persons, Air Peace to Poland 365 persons and Air Peace to Hungary 360 persons.

“The first batch of evacuees are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

“Once again, we assure Nigerians that we are working round the clock to see that our citizens are brought back home safely.

The permanent secretary further gave the following numbers; +2349160847498, +2347010882907, as consular helplines in case of any emergencies or inquiries.

Despite the tension across the region due to the Russian invasion, some Nigerians who are trapped following the crisis between Russia and Ukraine are not willing to return to the country.

This was made known on Monday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, during a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja.

He noted: “We hope to start evacuation hopefully Wednesday, although some do not want to come back. We are doing everything possible to ensure that come Wednesday, we will dispatch planes for evaluation.”

