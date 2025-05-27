Nigerian govt begins payment of N35,000 wage award arrears to civil servants

The Federal Government has officially commenced the long-awaited payment of the N35,000 wage award arrears to federal civil servants across the country, bringing relief to thousands of public sector employees.

The confirmation came in a statement released on Monday by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), which stated that some workers had already received credit alerts, while others would be paid in the coming days.

Director of Press and Public Relations at the OAGF, Bawa Mokwa, assured that all outstanding payments would be fully disbursed. “The Federal Government has commenced payment of the N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers,” the statement read.

The wage award, part of a palliative package negotiated in 2023 following the removal of fuel subsidy, is being paid in monthly instalments of N35,000 for five months.

READ ALSO: FCTA seals FIRS office, Access Bank branch, Total fuel station over ground rent debt

The OAGF also addressed misinformation circulating online, clarifying that the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Babatunde Ogunjimi, did not state that the wage award was excluded from the 2025 national budget.

“The Accountant-General of the Federation never said the N35,000 wage award was excluded from the 2025 Budget, as reported by some online media platforms,” the statement emphasized, noting that Ogunjimi has not issued any press briefing on the matter.

The office reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honouring its agreement with federal workers and emphasized that arrears would be settled accordingly.

Earlier in April, the OAGF had indicated that the wage award arrears would be paid immediately following the payment of April salaries. In January, the federal government reiterated its resolve to clear the backlog and resume consistent disbursement of the wage award.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now