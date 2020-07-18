Business Latest

Nigerian govt begins test-run of new coaches on Itakpe-Warri rail line

July 18, 2020
RAIL PROJECT: N12trn needed to connect major cities- Amaechi
The Nigeria government Friday kicked off a test-run of newly acquired coaches for the completed Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line.

“Today we started test-run of the newly delivered coaches on the completed Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line,” said Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @ChibuikeAmaechi.

The 276 kilometre rail line links Warri in Delta State to Ajaokuta, Kogi State where a multi-billion dollar nearly completed steel company is located.

The rail line comprises 12 stations with two located between Itakpe, Ajaokuta and Warri. They include Itakpe; Eganiy; Adobe; Itogbo; Agenebode; Uromi; Egehen; Igbanke; Agbor; Abraka; Okpara and Ujewu stations.

Construction works began on the rail line 33 years ago in 1987, when it was being built to transport iron ore from mines around Itakpe to the steelworks in Ajaokuta.

However, the project was abandoned for several years before construction work continued during President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office.

The line is being extended from Itakpe to Abuja on one end and from Warri Town to Warri Port on the order.

