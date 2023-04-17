Nigerian govt begs aviation workers to end strike

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday, appealed to aviation workers to end their ongoing strike.

A coalition of aviation workers’ unions protesting the Federal Government’s refusal to address their demands blocked the access roads to the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday.

They declared a two-day strike last week over what they described as the government’s insensitivity to their plights.

The unions include the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), and the Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

The workers are demanding payment of the minimum wage arrears, and improvement of the working conditions, among others.

Sirika, who made the call in a statement issued in Abuja by the Head of Press and Public Affairs in the ministry, Mr. Odutayo Oluseyi, charged the unions to suspend the strike and join hands with the government to make Nigeria’s aviation industry a hub in Africa.

He said the government had intensified efforts at meeting the workers’ demands and expressed displeasure at the ongoing warning strike.

The minister described the strike as an unnecessary distraction that would increase hardship to citizens, affects flight schedules, leads to economic losses, and negatively impacts the country’s global rating.

He stressed that the grievances prompting the strike by the unions ought not to have led to the strike.

Sirika said: “It should be noted that the planned demolition of certain buildings obstructing the runway is in the public interest and an administrative issue that can be sorted in-house.

“The unions should have met with the management of Agencies for alternative accommodation to all affected offices before going ahead with the strike.

“On the concession of airports, the Unions are aware of global practices.

“And for the aviation industry in Nigeria to be the hub in Africa, concession is the way to go to improve infrastructure and make the nation`s airports economically viable without loss of jobs.”

On Conditions of Service in some of the agencies, the minister said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission would soon conclude its assessment exercise.

“The unions should also note, if they are not already aware, that consequential adjustment of the minimum wage has been finalized and about to be paid any time soon.

“We have always conveyed this information in several conversations and meetings held with the Unions.

“The Management of the Ministry of Aviation is open to continuous engagement with the Unions to improve their welfare.

“However, this can only be done in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect,” he added.

