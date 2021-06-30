Nigerian Govt begs UN to intervene on food security

The Federal Government has called on the United Nations (UN) to forge a stronger collaboration with Nigeria to improve the country’s food system.

The appeal was made by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while presenting a paper at consolidatory dialogue for the UN Food Systems Summit held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Osinbajo reiterated that aside from the goal of realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and guaranteeing food security, sustainable food systems effort fits into the plan of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to eliminate poverty across Nigeria, which is paramount to the country’s collaboration with the UN.

He added that the collaboration is aimed at addressing hunger, combating malnutrition, reducing poor diet-related diseases among others.

Read also: Despite recurring bandits’ attacks, Buhari pledges food security

The VP opined that Nigeria’s food system must be resilient enough to “significantly” impact nutrition security and that collective efforts to reduce the malnutrition numbers.

“We must realise that defining bold steps to improve food systems and by extension, food security, ensures that children have improved health, early development, and increased intellectual and emotional readiness to learn,” Osinbajo said.

“This translates to positive school engagement and improves the potential of children growing into healthy adults,” he added.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions