Nigerian govt bent on keeping Nnamdi Kanu in perpetual detention —Lawyer

The lead counsel of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has accused the federal government of using sinister mechanisms to keep his client in detention.

Ejiofor based his argument on the federal government’s amendment of treasonable felony charges seven times against the IPOB leader since 2015 when he was charged to court.

The Court had on Tuesday adjourned Kanu’s trial to November 14 following the appeal instituted against the high court order upholding the seven count charges against him.

Reacting via a statement on Thursday, Ejiofor alleged that the adjournment was a ploy by the federal government to continue to needlessly keep his client in prison.

He said: “FG is not ready to hear this case; they are not even ready to try Nnamdi Kanu. What they want to do is they are applying all methods known to them to keep Nnamdi Kanu in perpetual detention. That’s what they are doing.

“I have done many cases; when a counsel is deposed for accelerated hearing of the matter, you will know. How can you tell me that a charge has been amended seven times since 2015?

“The last one they amended made it seven times they amended their charge, either reducing or increasing, and the court will keep on striking some of them out.”

