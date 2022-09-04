Business
Nigerian govt, Binance hold talks on proposed digital city
The Federal Government and cryptocurrency platform, Binance Holdings Limited, are currently holding talks on the establishment of a digital economic zone that will help entrepreneurs fast-track blockchain technology.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) said the partnership aims to build a digital hub similar to the Dubai virtual free zone.
Bloomberg reports that the federal government is targeting digital technology to drive the diversification of the nation’s economy away from crude oil by taking advantage of an increasingly connected and youthful population.
READ ALSO: Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao reacts as Bitcoin investors lose $43.3bn
Cryptocurrency has gained considerable acceptance amongst the Nigerian youth over the years.
A study by crypto price tracker, CoinGecko, revealed that Nigerians are showing more interest in cryptocurrencies than any other country since the value of the digital assets began to decline in April.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...