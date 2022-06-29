Nigerian govt blames terrorists for poor power supply

The Federal Government has blamed the poor power supply on the activities of terrorists who were sabotaging efforts to provide steady and reliable power supply to Nigerians.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said terror groups have made the provision of steady power supply for Nigerians, especially in the northern region rather impossible.

Aliyu listed the North- East, North- West and North- Central as the worst-hit regions in the country.

The minister revealed that the Council approved various contracts totaling N23, 047,974,090 in the power and water sectors.

He added that the government was compelled to design alternative but less efficient ways to supply electricity to affected areas in Maiduguri in Borno State through Damaturu substation.

Aliyu said: “But currently, we have returned the contractor to restore the main 330 that was vandalized some time back. So, in order to have enough electricity for Damaturu and environs, from that substation in Damaturu, and take some to Maiduguri, this project seeks to boost the capacity of Damaturu substation.”

