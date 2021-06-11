Nigerian govt brands EU, UK, US ‘hypocrites’ over criticism of Twitter ban | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday branded the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union hypocrites over criticism of the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter activities in Nigeria.

Members of the international community had faulted last week’s suspension of the microblogging platform by the Nigerian government.

In a joint statement issued by Canada, EU, the UK, the US, they described the Twitter ban as an unacceptable plot by the government to muzzle the social media and stifle free speech in the country.

Mohammed, who spoke on the development when he appeared on an NTA programme, “Good Morning Nigeria” in Abuja, said the countries’ views were purely based on economic reasons and not because they loved Nigeria.

He wondered why the EU and the UK would accuse the Nigerian government of stifling free speech when they are already working on the regulation of social media.

The minister also dismissed reports that Twitter was suspended for deleting President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial remarks on the country’s civil war.

Mohammed said: “The EU has recommended the same thing and Britain only on Wednesday spoke about a law that would regulate the social media. This is why I say they are being hypocritical. As I said, I don’t like commenting on issues that have to do with relations with Nigeria and other countries but clearly speaking, they are being less than honest.”

