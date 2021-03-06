Nigerian govt budgets N10.6bn for nationwide transportation of covid-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, has revealed a N10.6bn budget for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines to the 36 states and the 774 local government areas as well as the Federal Capital Territory and its six area councils.

About N1.4bn was also set aside for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment while N373m was earmarked for the purchase of Adverse Events Following Immunisation kits otherwise known as AEFI kits.

This was contained in a document issued by the body on Friday, March 5, which was presented to the 36 governors during a meeting between representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Governors Forum on Thursday.

The document was titled, ‘Estimated Budget for States Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines (end-to-end).’

According to analysis, Kano State, which has 44 local government areas, has the highest budget for transportation at N685.4m while N558.6m will be spent on distributing the vaccines to Lagos State, which is the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About N476m would be spent on distributing vaccines in the President’s home state of Katsina while N396.3m will be spent in Oyo State.

Bayelsa, which has just eight local government areas, has the lowest budget for vaccine transportation which is N121m.

The total amount of money earmarked for the transportation of vaccine, procurement of Personal Protective Equipment, AEFI kits, and sensitisation was summed up at N12.7bn.

On December 22, 2020, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, told the Senate that the Federal Government would need about N400bn to vaccinate 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population.

The Senate leadership subsequently asked Ehanire to bring a budget while they promised to give it quick consideration.

However, it was learned that as of Friday, no supplementary budget had been sent to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Governors Forum has said it will facilitate the timely release of counterpart funds from state governments to ensure the success of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out exercise.

The NGF also appealed to the Federal Government for logistics support for the 36 state governments to make a success of the vaccination exercise.

Governors of the 36 states made the appeal after an emergency virtual meeting of the NGF on Thursday.

