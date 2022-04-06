Nigerian govt budgets N6.2bn for training of youths on phone repair

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would spend N6.2 billion on the training of 16,820 youths on smartphone repair in Bauchi State.

Farouq, who stated this at the flag-off of the N-Skills (Smart Phone Repairs) Programme in Bauchi, said the programme is the pilot N-Skills programme for non-graduate.

She added that the initiative was consistent with President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

The minister said: “The programme is designed to train, tool and transition marginalized unemployed youths into the labour market for gainful employment.

“The Ministry is working with carefully selected consulting firms to provide the N-Skills training services for 6,475 unemployed youths across the Federation.

“The six-week training is designed to equip target beneficiaries with life, vocational and entrepreneurship skills preparatory to the work-based learning during the 6 months apprenticeship.

“Upon completion of the training, the target beneficiaries would be provided with Starter Packs and deployed to Master Craft Persons for a six-month apprenticeship.”

