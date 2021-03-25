Nigerian govt, Buhari have abandoned our daughter, Leah Sharibu's parents cry out | Ripples Nigeria

The parents of Leah Sharibu, the Christian school girl who was abducted by Boko Haram alongside other students from he Government Girls Science Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State, in 2018, and is still in captivity, have cried out over the abandonment of their daughter.

The aggrieved parents, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, decried the development following a revelation by a group, the US-Nigeria Law Group that their daughter had given birth to a second child in captivity.

The parents, in a statement on Thursday issued on their behalf by their spokesperson, Dr Gloria Puldu, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, decried a situation where their daughter was abandoned by the Federal Governmen and has become a sex-slave in the hands of her abductors.

The parents lamented their treatment in the hands of the government and President Muhammadu Buhari after he had promised them that everything will be done to rescue their daughter.

They added that the government had refused the overtures of the United States government to rescue the teenager and urged Buhari to accept America’s offer of assistance to secure the release of their daughter.

The statement reads:

“The morning of March 23 was another very difficult day as we woke up to the very sad and heartbreaking rumour that Leah Sharibu who is still in captivity since three years, has given birth to a second baby in captivity.

“It is a very big shame on General Buhari and his entire government. He has abandoned this young child in captivity.

“Nigeria has woefully failed Leah Sharibu, what a very big shame.

“Nations all across the world value their citizens and will go to any length to rescue their adult citizens let alone their children, yet the Buhari administration has abandoned Leah Sharibu, the lone Christian girl for over three years in captivity.

“This same administration has abandoned the remaining 112 Chibok girls for almost 7 years. Nigerians recently saw how the American government came to rescue one of its citizens who was abducted in Niger Republic but transported into Nigeria, aother sovereign state.

“Yet Leah, a minor has been abandoned and forgotten by her government.

“We know that the American government had recently offered to assist Nigeria in its fight against insecurity if the Nigerian government requests for its assistance.

“Leah’s parents are calling on General Buhari to please accept the American offer of assistance to secure the release of their daughter, especially if his current successful negotiators are not able to secure her release as they did with the recent school abductions.

“Nigerians are tired of the widespread insecurity all across the country especially the frequent school children abductions.

“Traumatised parents of Leah, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, are crying and demanding that General Buhari brings back their daughter with or without children.

“Leah still remains their child and they will take her back no matter the situation or the condition she comes out with.

“Leah remains a heroine in the eyes of every Christian all over the world for her bold and courageous stand to refuse to renounce her Christian faith despite the extreme danger.

“Leah represents the face of women and girls in all forms of slavery and captivity in Nigeria.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians not to remain silent but speak up against the injustice done against our children.”

