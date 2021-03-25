Nigerian govt, Buhari have abandoned our daughter, Leah Sharibu's parents cry out | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt, Buhari have abandoned our daughter, Leah Sharibu’s parents cry out
The parents of Leah Sharibu, the Christian school girl who was abducted by Boko Haram alongside other students from he Government Girls Science Secondary School in Dapchi, Yobe State, in 2018, and is still in captivity, have cried out over the abandonment of their daughter.
The aggrieved parents, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, decried the development following a revelation by a group, the US-Nigeria Law Group that their daughter had given birth to a second child in captivity.
The parents, in a statement on Thursday issued on their behalf by their spokesperson, Dr Gloria Puldu, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, decried a situation where their daughter was abandoned by the Federal Governmen and has become a sex-slave in the hands of her abductors.
The parents lamented their treatment in the hands of the government and President Muhammadu Buhari after he had promised them that everything will be done to rescue their daughter.
They added that the government had refused the overtures of the United States government to rescue the teenager and urged Buhari to accept America’s offer of assistance to secure the release of their daughter.
READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Lauretta Onochie’s ‘lifestyle audit’ tweet; Leah Sharibu’s ‘delivery of second child’ & more
The statement reads:
“The morning of March 23 was another very difficult day as we woke up to the very sad and heartbreaking rumour that Leah Sharibu who is still in captivity since three years, has given birth to a second baby in captivity.
“It is a very big shame on General Buhari and his entire government. He has abandoned this young child in captivity.
“Nigeria has woefully failed Leah Sharibu, what a very big shame.
“Nations all across the world value their citizens and will go to any length to rescue their adult citizens let alone their children, yet the Buhari administration has abandoned Leah Sharibu, the lone Christian girl for over three years in captivity.
“This same administration has abandoned the remaining 112 Chibok girls for almost 7 years. Nigerians recently saw how the American government came to rescue one of its citizens who was abducted in Niger Republic but transported into Nigeria, aother sovereign state.
“Yet Leah, a minor has been abandoned and forgotten by her government.
“We know that the American government had recently offered to assist Nigeria in its fight against insecurity if the Nigerian government requests for its assistance.
“Leah’s parents are calling on General Buhari to please accept the American offer of assistance to secure the release of their daughter, especially if his current successful negotiators are not able to secure her release as they did with the recent school abductions.
“Nigerians are tired of the widespread insecurity all across the country especially the frequent school children abductions.
“Traumatised parents of Leah, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu, are crying and demanding that General Buhari brings back their daughter with or without children.
“Leah still remains their child and they will take her back no matter the situation or the condition she comes out with.
“Leah remains a heroine in the eyes of every Christian all over the world for her bold and courageous stand to refuse to renounce her Christian faith despite the extreme danger.
“Leah represents the face of women and girls in all forms of slavery and captivity in Nigeria.
“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians not to remain silent but speak up against the injustice done against our children.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...