Nigerian govt calls for investment in gas blocks in Niger Delta, Dahomey, others

The Federal Government has opened up gas blocks in Niger Delta, Anambra and Sokoto, amongst others for investment, in line with its National Gas Expansion Programme.

The Nigerian government is seeking investment for 213 gas blocks; six in Dahomey, 12 in Anambra, 17 in Bida, 28 in Sokoto, 40 in Chad, 41 in Benue Trough, and 69 in Niger Delta.

This was contained in a document titled “Nigeria’s Cretaceous Basins: The Potentials for Gas”. Punch reports that there are already 60 gas basins under the Oil Prospecting Licences.

The 60 gas basins mentioned under the Oil Prospecting Licences are two in Benue Trough, three in Dahomey, five in Anambra, six in Chad, and 44 in the Niger Delta.

Also, under the Oil Mining Licenses, there are 115 gas wells already allocated, one in Dahomey, two in Anambra and 112 in the Niger Delta.

The National Gas Expansion Programme is Nigeria’s net zero plan for the period of 2020 and 2030, which President Muhammadu Buhari declared as decade of gas for the country, transitioning from fuel.

To meet the net zero agenda, FG had stated that N834 trillion would be needed, but the immediate past Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muda Yusuf, said, “That is a tall one.”

Yusuf further stated, “Where will the money come from? That target is ambitious and aspirational but again, because we are looking at a long term thing; we must not totally dismiss it.

