Nigerian govt can mobilize corps members for war – NYSC | Ripples Nigeria

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, said on Thursday, the Federal Government can mobilize corps members for war because they are part of the country’s defence policy.

Ibrahim, who disclosed this when he featured in Channels Television’s programe, “Sunrise Daily” was reacting to calls by Nigerians for the Federal Government to scrap the NYSC.

He said: “Corps members are on reserve. They are part of the national defence policy of this country. So, where there is a serious war, our corps members are educated, knowledgeable and can be trained. You see the drill and so on.

“Within three weeks in the orientation camps, the corps members are moulded and are like soldiers. You see female corps members blowing the army horn and playing with the military band.

“So, if not for the knowledge, where are you going to mobilise such young Nigerians to train them quickly to put in their best for the country? So, corps members are on reserve. They are also part of the national defence policy.”

He said the NYSC is concerned about the security of corps members and has advised them against night trips.

