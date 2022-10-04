Nigerian govt cautions citizens against fraudulent recruitment portals linked to national carrier

The management of Nigeria Air Limited has referred to the recruitment websites linked to the management as “false” and said they were being utilised by dishonest individuals posing as agents or employees of Nigeria Air to post job announcements and job openings.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by James Odaudu, the Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Nigerians should ignore any notices or invites of this nature because no such exercise is currently taking place.

However, he cautioned people who had already applied for vacancies that had been formally posted to receive verified information from the official website, www.nigeriaair.world.

The statement read, “The attention of the Management of Nigeria Air Limited has been drawn to some recruitment advertisements and announcements by certain unscrupulous elements claiming to be agents or staff of the upcoming airline.

“The so-called agents have created a host of fake websites and links supposedly for the submission of applications by unsuspecting members of the public.

“We wish to inform the general public, especially those who have applied for the earlier officially advertised positions, that no recruitment interviews or tests have been scheduled. All such announcements or invitations for such should be disregarded as they are the handiwork of fraudsters and scammers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the official website is www.nigeriaair.world, and only those pre-qualified as meeting the B737 requirements will be contacted by the management of Nigeria Air Limited individually, and certainly not by public announcements.

“All those concerned are therefore advised to ignore such announcements or invitations, as responding to, or dealing with them in any way, will be at their own risk.

“Management appreciates the unprecedented level of interest shown by Nigerians in the airline which has resulted in the receipt of over 20,000 applications for positions in the organisation so far and wishes to state that the recruitment process for other positions will begin in due course.”

