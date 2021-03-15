Nigerian govt celebrates Burna Boy, Wizkid for emerging victorious at the Grammys | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has congratulated Nigerian Afrobeat superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid for their success at the 63rd Grammy Awards edition.

The Federal Government revealed that it was specifically impressed with the efforts of Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy following his win on Sunday, March 14.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Album award at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the award represents a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

”The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has congratulated music stars Burna Boy and Whizkid over their Grammy Award victories.

“In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, the Minister described the much-deserved awards as fitting rewards for the persistent hard work of the duo.

“He said the awards also represented a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

“Alhaji Mohammed expressed the hope that the clinching of the prestigious awards by the two music stars would not only spur them to greater heights but would also serve as a source of inspiration for others.”

Burna Boy clinched his first Grammy Award after winning the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 project.

