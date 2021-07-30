Nigerian govt charges INEC, parties on COVID-19 protocols at gatherings

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) on Friday urged political parties to be wary of the third wave of COVID-19.

The call followed reports on the recent confirmation of a more virulent Delta variant of the disease in some states in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Boss Mustapha, who made the call in a statement, charged state governments, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIEC), to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 protocols during political events in the country.

He added that political gatherings had become platforms for the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Mustapha said: “Such events must be carefully controlled to ensure maximum public safety in terms of risk of transmitting the infection among the vulnerable population.”

