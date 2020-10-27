Nigerian govt claims it’ll install one million electricity metres by year end

The Nigerian government will install one million electricity metres by the end of 2020, Minister of Power, Sale Mamman said on Monday.

Mamman, who made the declaration in a series of Twitter statements via the Office of the Minister of Power Twitter handle, @PowerMinNigeria, said President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a mass metering scheme for the power sector.

From the briefings I have received so far, the youths are taking up opportunities in this aspect as well as in renewable energy.

“This is another way the government will be empowering young Nigerians as the local assembly, installation and the maintenance of these meters are largely handled by our industrious youths.

“The programme has begun with a target for one-million-meter installation at least by December. The @cenbank (Central Bank of Nigeria) is supporting local firms and Meter Asset Providers on the financing and I urge our youths to take advantage of this,” he said.

According to him, the five million Solar Home System Project and mass metring scheme are some of the programmes embarked on by government aimed at creating job opportunities for Nigerian youths in the power sector.

The five million power project is planned to be executed through the Economic Sustainability Plan being steered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Already plans are ongoing to kick start this and it is being designed to ensure that majority of the firms and the installers are Nigerian youths.

“I am directly in touch with the implementing agencies which are the @realREANigeria and the @ndphconline on this, I can assure you,” Mamman said.

He added that government was planning more initiatives for youths through the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative towards improving manpower development in renewable energy.

“There is assurance of Mr. President that Nigerians will be beneficiaries of the Siemens project, which will turn around the power supply situation of Nigeria.

“When this happens, industries will be revived and SMEs driven by youths will thrive more.”

