Nigerian govt claims Nnamdi Kanu was complicit in murder of 60 persons

More disclosures have been publicised in the wake of the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mr Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government.

This was contained in a letter addressed to Western diplomats by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

Kanu reportedly orchestrated the killing of 60 persons and the destruction of property in 55 violent attacks across the South East and South South Zones within four months, the memo disclosed.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the letter dated April 26, 2021 detailed atrocities committed by members of IPOB on the alleged instruction of Kanu who was then in exile.

With several Kanu’s broadcasts from Europe, there were concerns in official quarters that some western countries were justifying IPOB’s violent acts under the guise of the group’s pursuit of self-determination.

According to the details contained in the letter, the Federal Government objected to a statement by an agency of a western nation whose government had noted and admitted that the creation of Eastern Security Network (ESN), based on its own understanding, was to combat insecurity.

Read also: Asari-Dokubo may have set up Nnamdi Kanu for arrest —Omokri

The Federal Government, in its letter, however considered the statement (by the western nation) as ” justifying the establishment of a militia by a non-state actor and glossing over the destructive and violent acts of IPOB and the ESN.”

”In under four months this year, IPOB has carried out over fifty-five (55) violent acts in various parts of Southeast Nigeria killing scores of people and destroying many properties.”

“Indeed it would seem that the position of the (western nation) seems to have further emboldened Nnamdi Kanu the self-confessed leader of IPOB.

”As recently as 22nd April, 2021, broadcasting online from his base in London, Mr Kanu has issued series of instructions to his militia and other members of the outlawed organisation, on acts of violence to be carried out within the territory of Nigeria,” the Federal Government stated in the letter.

Kanu, who jumped bail in 2017 and fled the country, was arrested and re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions