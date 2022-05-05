Nigerian govt completes work on damaged Abuja-Kaduna rail track

The Federal Government has completed repair work on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track, more than one month after it was damaged by terrorists.

Terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents had on March 28 planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the train and forced it to derail in Kaduna.

At least eight people were confirmed dead, 30 injured and more than 100 others abducted by the terrorists after the attack.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the Abuja – Kaduna Train Service would resume soon with additional security measures put in place.

The NRC chief added that the connection line had been restored, while stabilization works are ongoing on the track.

The statement read: “The connection of the AKTS line has been achieved. This implies that the major track components (Concrete Sleepers and Rails) have been completely laid. The south end of the tracks (which was destroyed by the explosion) has been successfully joined with the north end. Track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored.

“The Technical Team continues with other track stabilization works including Ballasting, Temping, Fastening of accessories (clips, bolts, and nuts), and Welding.

“Loco 2502 which was involved in the accident (though not damaged) and trapped at the Rigasa end due to lack of route access has now crossed to the Idu end and taken to the Workshop for proper examination and routine maintenance.”

