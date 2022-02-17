Nigerian govt concedes to ASUU, constitutes White Paper panels for varsities, others

The Federal Government has set up a White Paper Drafting Panels for tertiary institutions in the country.

The Director of Press and Media Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ben Goong, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

This came just four days after the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) embarked on a 30-day warning strike over the federal government’s failure to honour agreements signed by both parties.

The union has demanded the release of the findings of visiting panels set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 to look at problems in the country’s tertiary institutions.

The statement read: “Following the receipt of reports of Visitation Panels to Tertiary Institutions last year, The Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, has constituted White Paper Drafting Panels for Tertiary Institutions across the country.

READ ALSO: ASUU strike not Nigerian govt’s fault, negotiations ongoing – Education minister

“Ten White Paper Drafting Panels have been constituted for 36 Universities, while six Panels have been constituted for 25 Polytechnics with 21 Colleges of Education having 5 Panels.

“One Panel is to draft a White Paper for four Inter-university centres. The Panels will be inaugurated in the coming days.

“All the Panels have two weeks from the date of inauguration to submit their reports.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now