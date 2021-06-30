News
Nigerian govt condemns murder of footballer in UK, demands justice
The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday condemned the alleged killing of a Nigerian footballer, Kelvin Igweani, by police in the United Kingdom.
Dabiri-Erewa reacted to the killing of the footballer in a statement issued by NiDCOM’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in Abuja.
Igweani was shot dead by police officers who responded to a distress call by occupants of a building in the UK.
In a statement by the Thames Valley Police, officers were called to a property at Two Mile Ash North-West Milton Keynes on June 26 and made a forced entry after acting on information from a witness.
READ ALSO: UK police discover body of missing Nigerian student in Bristol Harbour
According to the police, the officers found a man in his 30s who was later confirmed dead and a young child with serious injuries when they entered the building.
The NiDCOM chief described the incident as unfortunate.
She urged the British government to conduct a thorough and proper investigation into the incident.
Dabiri-Erewa condoled with the family of the deceased and the Nigerian community in the UK and prayed to God to rest the soul of the departed.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....