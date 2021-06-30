Nigerian govt condemns murder of footballer in UK, demands justice

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday condemned the alleged killing of a Nigerian footballer, Kelvin Igweani, by police in the United Kingdom.

Dabiri-Erewa reacted to the killing of the footballer in a statement issued by NiDCOM’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in Abuja.

Igweani was shot dead by police officers who responded to a distress call by occupants of a building in the UK.

In a statement by the Thames Valley Police, officers were called to a property at Two Mile Ash North-West Milton Keynes on June 26 and made a forced entry after acting on information from a witness.

READ ALSO: UK police discover body of missing Nigerian student in Bristol Harbour

According to the police, the officers found a man in his 30s who was later confirmed dead and a young child with serious injuries when they entered the building.

The NiDCOM chief described the incident as unfortunate.

She urged the British government to conduct a thorough and proper investigation into the incident.

Dabiri-Erewa condoled with the family of the deceased and the Nigerian community in the UK and prayed to God to rest the soul of the departed.

Join the conversation

Opinions