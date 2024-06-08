Nigerian govt confirms 162 Lassa fever deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said on Saturday the number of confirmed Lassa fever cases has increased significantly with 162 deaths this year.

The NCDC said on its official website that the country registered 10 Lassa fever cases across four states in one week, spanning May 20 to 26.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness.

It is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pains, and chest pain.

READ ALSO: NCDC confirms 150 deaths from Lassa fever in 27 states

In severe cases, it manifests in unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

The NCDC said the number of confirmed cases rose from four recorded the previous week.

It also reported an increase in the number of suspected cases compared to the same period in 2023.

Cumulatively, the agency said the country has recorded 897 confirmed cases and 162 deaths this year with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.1 percent compared to 17.1 percent recorded in the same period in 2023.

According to NCDC, 28 states have confirmed at least one case across 125 local government areas this year.

It noted that 65 percent of the cases were recorded in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, and Plateau, while 35 percent were reported from 25 states.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now