Nigerian govt confirms 612 dead, 2,776 injured in floods

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiyya Umar Farouq, said on Monday at least 612 people had lost their lives and 2,776 others injured in flood incidents across the country this year.

The minister, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Anibeze, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja.

She said 1,427,370 people had been displaced while thousands of houses and hectares of farmlands were destroyed by the floods.

The minister revealed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 20 states – Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe, had received relief materials from the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the flood on victims in the states.

Farouq said: “Situation Report as of 24th October 2022: There are 3,219,780 persons affected by floods in 2022. There are 1,427,370 persons that have been internally displaced.

“Approximately 2,776 persons have been injured and approximately 612 people have been killed. 181,600 Houses have been partially damaged, while 123,807 houses have been totally damaged.”

