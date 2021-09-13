News
Nigerian govt confirms Kogi jailbreak, alerts INTERPOL on fleeing inmates
The Federal Government Monday evening confirmed the attack on the Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi State.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, said 266 inmates escaped from the facility.
He added that the custodial centre had 294 inmates at the time of the incident.
The minister said the federal government had put the International Police (INTERPOL) on notice and provided the details of fleeing inmates.
He said the attackers destroyed the facility’s perimeter fence with explosives.
Heavily-armed gunmen had in the early hours of Monday stormed the custodial centre and engaged the guards in a fierce gun duel.
One soldier and a policeman were reportedly killed during the attack while the whereabouts of two other officers had not been ascertained.
READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Kogi prison, kill soldiers, set inmates free
The statement: “The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been briefed by the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, on the unfortunate attack on Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Kabba, Kogi State, by yet to be identified gunmen.
“During the attack, security officers on duty which comprised of 15 soldiers, 10 police officers and 10 armed guards of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on duty fought gallantly to repel the attack. Regrettably, two officers of the Correctional Service are yet to be accounted for while one soldier and a policeman lost their lives during the attack.
“The Kabba Custodial facility had 294 inmates as at the time of the attack, many of whom escaped after the gunmen used explosives to destroy three sides of the perimeter fence. However, there remains 28 inmates who didn’t escape. Some have also voluntarily returned to the facility as at this morning.
“The Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, is currently monitoring the situation.
“The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, assures the citizenry that Nigeria’s security forces will find the attackers and bring them to justice. We shall leave no stone unturned to bring them back to custody.”
