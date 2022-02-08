Nigerian govt confirms supply of adulterated petrol to public

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said on Tuesday a limited quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as Petrol with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification had been discovered in the supply chain.

Methanol is a regular additive in petrol and usually blended in an acceptable quantity.

Large queues had surfaced in filling stations across Lagos and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last few days.

In a statement in Abuja, NMDPRA said the limited quantity of the impacted product had been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit in a bid to ensure vehicular and equipment safety.

The agency said the source supplier had been identified and appropriate actions would be taken by the Federal Government and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

It assured that its technical team in conjunction with NNPC and other industry stakeholders would continue to monitor and ensure that quality petroleum products are supplied and distributed nationwide.

The statement read: “NNPC Limited and all Oil Marketing Companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of Petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.

“Meanwhile, NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of Petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap.”

