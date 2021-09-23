Nigerian govt considers filing fresh charges against Igboho

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is considering filing a fresh action against the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

Malami disclosed this on Thursday in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking on the judgment of the Oyo State High Court, which awarded N20 billion in damages to Igboho, the AGF said the Federal Government had the right to appeal the judgement or file a fresh charge, stating that the position of the Federal Government on the judgment was about “law and jurisdiction”.

He said: “As far as this matter is concerned, which court is it that has the jurisdiction to determine it? And as you rightly know, obedient to court orders and court judgments.

“But then you have to understand within the context of such obedience that there are associated rights and interests that are vested in the Federal Government.

“Inclusive of rights of appealing against a judgment, inclusive of the right to file an application for setting aside the purported judgment and order.

“And indeed, inclusive of the possibility of filling a fresh action if indeed the jurisdiction of the court that was alleged to have indeed handed that judgment is an issue.

“So, we are doing the needful in terms of looking at the law as it exists and then working within the context of the law in ensuring that justice is done as far as the contending issues between the parties are concerned.”

Ripples Nigeria reported that an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan had granted a relief sought by the Yoruba Nation activist and ordered the Federal Government to pay him N20 billion for breaching his fundamental rights.

The court also dismissed an application filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, challenging its jurisdiction to hear allegations against Federal Government agencies.

Igboho had sued the AGF, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the director of the DSS in Oyo State, demanding N500 billion in damages over the raid on his Ibadan home on July 1, this year.

He also sought an order of the court directing the respondents to return all the items seized from his house.

