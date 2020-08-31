Nigerian govt constructing, revamping 40 major bridges – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said the Nigerian government is currently executing construction, rehabilitation and repair works on 40 key bridges around the country.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Boade Akinola, Director of Public Relations, Ministry of Works and Housing, the minister made the disclosure during an inspection tour on the Loko-Oweto Bridge, going further to say that works on the bridges were ongoing in spite of government’s limited revenue.

Fashola stated that work was also in progress on the Second Niger Bridge, Ikom Bridge and 37 other bridges.

He mentioned some of the other bridges as the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Isaac Boro Bridge in Port Harcourt, Murtala Mohammed Bridge in Koton Karfi, Tambuwara Bridge in Kano and Chanchangi Bridge in Niger State.

“This government in spite of very limited resources and having to borrow is simply doing almost the near impossible in terms of infrastructure.

“Mr President continues to give his support and commitment to infrastructure. His understanding of the purpose of infrastructure for growth and development is very clear,” Fashola was quoted as saying.

He disclosed that the Loko-Oweto Bridge across the River Benue had offered a shorter route for travellers, reduced travel time significantly and enhanced wealth redistribution among the local communities.

“The (Loko-Oweto) bridge provides a shorter route, cutting off about four to five hours. For someone coming from Cross River to Abuja by road, ordinarily he will have to go from Calabar to Ikom, Ogoja to Katsina-Ala and then join Markudi, then through Lafia, Keffi and Akwanga into Abuja.

“But now you have a bifurcation through Oweto to Nasarawa,” he added.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who was part of the tour, affirmed that funding for the projects had come from the loans obtained by the Nigerian government.

“Yes, we are taking loans. We are also making judicious use of the loans. And while these loans have a life span of 20 to 50 years, the roads we are constructing will have 50 to 60 years’ lifespan and outlive many of us.”

