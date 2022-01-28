Nigerian govt continues push to revive NIPOST, introduces debit card

In its latest push to make Nigerian Postal Service relevant, the Federal Government has inaugurated the debit card, an agency banking platform, and 27 courier service vehicles.

The inauguration was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Pantami, The Nigerian Postal Service debit card and the agency banking platform will deepen financial inclusion and boost Nigeria’s digital economy, while the 27 courier service vehicles will make NIPOST and its partner, Speedaf Express, compete favourably in the industry.

He added that a digitised economy would improve the ease of doing business and transparency, as well as fight corruption.

Pantami said, “NIPOST electronic debit card is the first of its kind in the country because it works online and offline, and it is the first time NIPOST comes with a solution like this because It is a multipurpose card for financial transaction, condition cash transfer, payment of bills and many more.

Read also: Nigerian govt to unveil policies on NIPOST unbundling

“The second product which is the NIPOST banking platform will allow the customers of NIPOST to conduct financial transactions. It is another innovative solution that will make our banking systems much easier and this is also in alignment with our proposal to come up with NIPOST microfinance bank.”

He added, “We are in the process of digital transformation, and transformation will not be possible without digitalisation. What we are doing today is to ensure that NIPOST is digitalised so that they will deliver in their mandate by Law.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now