Nigerian govt coy on Buhari's return from UK | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Wednesday cast doubt on the early return of President Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom.

The Presidency had on March 30 announced the President’s trip to the UK for a routine medical check-up.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said Buhari would return to the country in the second week of this month.

But with the second week expected to end on Saturday, there are no signs that the President will return to the country anytime soon.

At the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, State House Correspondents asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to put a date on the expected return of the President, but the minister sidestepped the question.

“Today is Wednesday, this week finishes on Saturday. So, what’s the big issue in that one?”

“The government is more concerned with the insecurity bedeviling the country to bother about when the President will return,” he retorted.

