Nigerian govt coy on Buhari's return from UK | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt coy on Buhari’s return from UK
The Federal Government on Wednesday cast doubt on the early return of President Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom.
The Presidency had on March 30 announced the President’s trip to the UK for a routine medical check-up.
In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, the Presidency said Buhari would return to the country in the second week of this month.
But with the second week expected to end on Saturday, there are no signs that the President will return to the country anytime soon.
READ ALSO: ‘I’m in UK for short rest,’ Buhari tells Jordanian monarch
At the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, State House Correspondents asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to put a date on the expected return of the President, but the minister sidestepped the question.
“Today is Wednesday, this week finishes on Saturday. So, what’s the big issue in that one?”
“The government is more concerned with the insecurity bedeviling the country to bother about when the President will return,” he retorted.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...