News
Nigerian govt cuts off power supply to Niger over military coup
The Federal Government has cut off power supply to the Niger Republic following last week’s coup in the country.
The move was part of measures by the Nigerian government to compel the mutinous soldiers to return power to the civilian government in Niger.
The Public Relations Officer for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Kano Sub-regional Office, Adam Umar El-yandiski, confirmed the news to journalists on Thursday.
He said supply power to Niger Republic comes directly from the national grid.
A group of soldiers last week ousted President Mohammed Basoum in what was the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) during its emergency session hosted by President Bola Tinubu on Sunday in Abuja gave the military junta a seven-day ultimatum to release the detained president and restore constitutional order in the landlocked West African country.
The sub-regional also vowed to adopt the military approach against the junta.
The African Union and the United Nations had also demanded the immediate release of the detained Nigerien leader by the coup leaders.
