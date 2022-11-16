Nigerian govt dares ASUU, insists on ‘No Work, No Pay’

The Federal Government has demanded that lecturers would not be paid for work that was not completed as required, in line with the “no work no pay” policy.

Malam Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, made this statement, on Wednesday, in response to the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) protest on the prorated October salary payment.

ASUU, which began its strike in February, ended it in October as a result of the intervention of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

To the dismay of the union, the FG paid them half-salaries at the end of October.

Following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja under the chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari, State House reporters spoke with the minister who said the position of the federal government was that the lecturers “would not be paid for work not done.”

The minister also addressed the claim made by Professor Emmanuel Osodoke, President of ASUU, that paying academics on a pro-rata basis was a ruse to turn them into casual employees.

“Nobody can make University lecturers casual workers,” he said.

