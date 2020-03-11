Nigerian govt declares ASUU strike illegal

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on Wednesday declared the two-week warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as “illegal.”

Ngige, who addressed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, accused ASUU of not following laid down procedures before embarking on the industrial action.

He said the varsity lecturers did not give the government the “mandatory notice” required of a union before proceeding on the strike.

Ngige said: “I am in shock. The strike is illegal because they did not give us the mandatory notice.

“If you withdraw services and you still want to be paid, it is corruption. Is that not corruption?”

ASUU had on Monday declared a two-week warning strike to protest the non-payment of salaries of lecturers not enrolled in the federal government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

READ ALSO: Presidency has no hand in Sanusi’s dethronement -Ganduje

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who made the declaration after ASUU National Executive Council meeting in Enugu, said the varsity teachers took the decision to compel the government to implement the agreement and resolution of Memorandum of Action it had with the union from 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Join the conversation

Opinions