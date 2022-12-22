News
Nigerian govt declares December 26, 27, and January 2 as public holidays
The Federal Government on Thursday declared December 26 and 27 as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day in the country.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who announced the development in a statement issued by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, also announced January 2, 2023, as a holiday to mark the New Year.
The minister felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt declares Monday as public holiday for Eid-el-maulud
He urged Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ in deeds and follow his teachings, especially on faith, hope, and love.
The minister said: “We must imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that his birth signifies.
“This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...