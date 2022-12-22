Nigerian govt declares December 26, 27, and January 2 as public holidays

The Federal Government on Thursday declared December 26 and 27 as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who announced the development in a statement issued by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, also announced January 2, 2023, as a holiday to mark the New Year.

The minister felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He urged Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ in deeds and follow his teachings, especially on faith, hope, and love.

The minister said: “We must imbibe the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that his birth signifies.

“This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth.”

