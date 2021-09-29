Nigerian govt declares Friday as public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday as a public holiday to mark the nation’s 61st independence anniversary.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the minister, Rauf Aregbesola, assured Nigerians of the present administration’s commitment to eradicating the country’s challenges.

The statement read: “The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulates all Nigerians on this year’s celebration of the country’s 61st independence and assures all of the government’s commitment to tackle and eradicate all forms of challenges –be it political, socio-economic and all diverse problems.

“Aregbesola said that our warm, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials.

“Nigeria is a country of about 200 million and above people whose natural talent, grit, and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, innovation, music, movie, entertainment, fashion, and culture. We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope

“The minister confirmed that celebrating Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary is necessary, but that the safety of the citizenry is Mr. President’s huge concern, especially with COVID-19 third Delta variant still in place. Therefore, this year’s celebration is being held without the usual pomp and pageantry.

“While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, he reminded them of the fact that our founding fathers despite the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence.

“He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad as this, he said, shall be a befitting tribute to the struggles of our heroes past.”

Join the conversation

Opinions