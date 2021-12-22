Nigerian govt declares Monday 27, Tuesday 28 Dec, Jan 3 as Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th December 2021 and Monday, 3rd January 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

The declaration was made on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

“Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Aregbesola enjoined Christians “to practise the doctrine of Christ, which includes but not limited to faith, hope and love.

“We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace and Righteousness, that His birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said

He emphasized that peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity, urging Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedevilling our dear nation.

Aregbesola also admonished all citizens to remain focused and expresses confidence that the year 2022 would be a better year for us all. He wishes all Christians in particular a happy Christmas and all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration.

