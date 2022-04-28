Nigerian govt declares Monday, Tuesday as public holidays for Workers Day, Sallah

The Federal Government on Friday declared May 2 and May 3 as public holidays to mark this year’s Workers’ Day and Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Shuaib Belgore.

He applauded workers across the country for their hard work, diligence, and sacrifice.

Aregbesola also congratulated Muslims for the successful completion of Ramadan.

The minister said: “Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead are incapable of working.

READ ALSO: MURIC wants Nigeria to declare 1st day of Islamic calendar as public holiday

“The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is, therefore, the path to national and individual prosperity.

“For the Islamic faithful, the self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now