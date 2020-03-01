Nigerian govt declares partial closure of Independence Bridge

The Federal Government said on Sunday the Independence Bridge in Lagos would be partially closed for routine maintenance.

.The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, who disclosed this in a statement, said the repair work which ends on May 2 would replace damaged expansion joints on the bridge

He appealed to all road users to utilize alternative routes along the axis.

The statement read: “As part of the National Bridge Maintenance Programme of the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has embarked on the maintenance of Independence Bridge, the bridge linking Bonny Camp and Onikan in Lagos.

“The maintenance has reached the stage of replacement of worn-out expansion joints and laying of Asphaltic concrete wearing course between March 1 and May 2, 2020.

“To accomplish this phase of work, there will be a partial closure of the bridge. This may lead to a delay in travel time.

“Motorists are advised to plan their movement and make use of alternative routes such as Falomo Bridge. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

