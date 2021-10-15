Nigerian govt declares Tuesday as public holiday

The Federal Government has declared, Tuesday, October 19 as a public holiday in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this in a statement issued on Friday by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Shuaib Belgore.

The minister congratulated all Nigerian Muslim faithful both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Mawlud.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, and perseverance which were the virtues of the Holy Prophet, saying that would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola implored Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness, and other acts of criminality.

He said: “As the indisputable leader of our race, we (Nigerians) must show responsible leadership in Africa.

“Irrespective of faith, ideology, social class, and ethnicity, I urge you to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.”

