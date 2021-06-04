Nigerian govt decries rate at which youths renouncing citizenship | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has bemoaned the increasing renouncement of citizenship by Nigerian youths due to the various challenges plaguing the country.

Aregbesola expressed this view via a statement on Thursday by the Director of Press in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams.

This was during the institution of the Task Force on the operationalisation of the Presidential Deliverables handed over to the ministry to strengthen internal security of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In order to bolster productivity amongst the young populace, the Minister called on the members of the Task Force to ensure they work with Citizenship and Business Department of the ministry that handle Expatriate Quota to engage the youth in more productive ventures.

“1 believe this will go a long way in dissuading them from looking for greener pastures outside the shores of the country,” he said.

The Taskforce, which would be chaired by the Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the ministry, Mr Kabiru Ayuba, would consist representatives of the four services under the ministry and other relevant officers.

Aregbesola explained that the committee, which had just been inaugurated, would work in collaboration with the Team OSGF to actualise the Presidential mandate signed to by the minister with the President.

The minister, however, assured them that the ministry would provide a conducive atmosphere for the Task Force to carry out its assignment.

