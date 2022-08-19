Nigerian govt deliberately allowed strike linger to invoke ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has slammed the Federal Government for allegedly intentionally allowing the ongoing strike action linger in order to invoke the ‘No-Work-No-Pay’ rule.

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, the ASUU President stated this on Friday, during an interview on Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Education Minister Adamu Adamu had said the implementation of the federal government ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy was the only condition delaying the truce with ASUU.

The minister said ASUU had not called off the strike because of their demand that all salaries during the industrial action be paid; a request the minister said the government turned down.

Adamu also noted that other issues had been sorted out with the union.

However, Osodeke, during the interview on Friday, accused the FG and its Education Minister of misinforming the public about the ongoing negotiations.

He said, “We are surprised by the FG’s policy on this strike, considering their initial indifference to the issue. The alleged two-week ultimatum is false since the ASUU went on a series of warning strikes and the impression is they deliberately let the strike linger over the clash in timelines.

“Maybe they deliberately let the strike linger in order not to pay the lecturers.

“Recall this process stated in 2017 with the Babalakin committee and we signed the agreement which was not adhered to by the FG. We eventually accepted their offer. Only for the Education Minister to misinform the public over the processes and agreements.

“The reason we must be paid is that ASUU will do the backlog of the work left behind; work will recommence from where it was left before the industrial action.

“This issue can be resolved within one day as former President Goodluck Jonathan did in 2013 whereby he summoned all the stakeholders in order to understand the nuances which were resolved within one night,” Osodeke clarified.

