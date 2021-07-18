News
Nigerian govt denies asking businessman, Obi Cubana for loan
The Federal Government has dismissed reports that it solicited loans from the Chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana.
The Ministry of Information and Culture on its verified Facebook page on Sunday placed a “Fake News” stamp on a report by an online platform, claiming that the Minister, Lai Mohammed, asked the businessman to give a loan to the federal government.
READ ALSO: Nightclub owner, Obi Cubana, Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo risk six months jail term
The report read: “Obi Cubana has this kind of money and Nigeria is borrowing money from China. Cubana should borrow us money, Nigeria is collapsing – Lai Mohammed.”
Obi Cubana had during the week organised a lavish funeral for his mother in Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....