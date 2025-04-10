Connect with us

Nigerian govt denies dismissing Zulum’s Boko Haram warning, blames media reports

25 minutes ago

The Federal Government has firmly denied reports suggesting that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, dismissed recent security concerns raised by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

This clarification was issued on Thursday in a statement signed by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, in response to what the Ministry described as a deliberate misrepresentation of the Minister’s remarks.

According to the statement, claims that the Minister told the public to “ignore Zulum” or that “Boko Haram is not taking over Borno” are “categorically false” and a “gross distortion” of his actual comments. Ibrahim criticized the headlines making such claims, calling them “sensational” and “a deliberate act of misinformation” meant to distract from the Federal Government’s efforts in tackling insecurity.

Governor Zulum, earlier in the week, had voiced deep concern over the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in parts of Borno State, warning that the security situation risked spiraling out of control again.

In his actual response to Zulum’s remarks, Minister Idris reportedly acknowledged the gravity of the concerns and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the remaining security challenges. He highlighted ongoing military operations, increased investment in security infrastructure, and enhanced intelligence-gathering mechanisms under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

The Minister also stressed that his comments were meant to provide broader context on the progress made, not to invalidate the experiences or fears of communities still under threat.

He urged media organizations to practice responsible journalism, cautioning against sensational headlines that risk misinforming the public and undermining national efforts to restore peace.

“The task of rebuilding peace and security in our nation is a collective one,” the statement emphasized, “and must not be undermined by reckless and irresponsible reportage.”

Opinions

